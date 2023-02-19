NBA All-Star weekend 2023 LIVE: Saturday night Skills Challenge highlights
The second day of NBA All-Star weekend will feature the most anticipated annual basketball events; Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. Catch all the live updates on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night here
NBA All-Star weekend's day 1 was power-packed with breathtaking moments with a star studded celebrity game and a three-game rising stars challenge. Day 2 of the weekend is also going to offer basketball fans around the world with a spectacular lineup of contests and contestants to watch.
Here are all the highlights and must-not-miss moments of NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.
To know more | NBA All-Star weekend day 2: A guide to events, contests and contestants
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:26 AM
With spectacular shots it's Team Jazz for the victory
Team Jazz wins the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2023.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:13 AM
Round 2 Team Passing goes to Team Jazz with 88 points
Round 2 has come to a close, and the audience was thrilled to see Team Jazz come out on top with a total score of 88. Their victory was hard-earned as they barely managed to surpass Team Antetokounmpos, who secured 84 points.
Now, the teams brace themselves for the highly anticipated Team Shooting, a competition that holds significant weight in the challenge with double the points.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:07 AM
Team Rooks calls for win in Round 1
The winner of Round 1 is Team Rooks, who completed the challenge in 1:14 and earned 100 challenge points. Up next is Team Passing.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:03 AM
Team Rooks overtakes with an early lead, new target for Team Jazz
Team Rooks have set a new time to beat, outdoing Team Antetokounmpos by nine seconds.
Team Jazz will now look to outdo them.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:01 AM
Team Antetokounmpos records relay time of 1:23, Team Rooks next
The first team in Skills Challenge showcase is Team Antetokounmpos (and Jrue Holiday), with a recorded time of 1:23 in the Team Relay. However, their performance is awaiting review for a potential infraction. Following them is Team Rooks.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:58 AM
Antetokounmpo's out due to wrist injury, Jrue Holiday steps in
Due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's wrist injury, Jrue Holiday will be stepping in as an honorary Antetokounmpo and serving as his Bucks teammate's replacement.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:54 AM
Tatum getting into groove before 2 point contest
How high are the stakes in NBA All-Star 3 Point contest? Jayson Tatum's warm-up says it all.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:45 AM
B-ball legends on courtside to watch the Saturday night spectacle
See which basketball legends are sitting court-side to watch the Saturday night action.
-
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:13 AM
Stage set for NBA All-Star Saturday night Skills Challenge
The Skills Challenge involves nine players split into three teams, and it comprises of three rounds, namely relay, passing, and shooting. In each round, the victorious team will receive challenge points, and the team with the highest number of challenge points at the end of the three rounds will emerge as the winner.
3 teams contesting in Skills Challenge:
Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd
Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler
Team Rooks: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons