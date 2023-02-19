NBA All-Star weekend 2023 LIVE: Saturday night Skills Challenge highlights

NBA All-Star weekend's day 1 was power-packed with breathtaking moments with a star studded celebrity game and a three-game rising stars challenge. Day 2 of the weekend is also going to offer basketball fans around the world with a spectacular lineup of contests and contestants to watch.

Here are all the highlights and must-not-miss moments of NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

To know more | NBA All-Star weekend day 2: A guide to events, contests and contestants