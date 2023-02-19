Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / NBA All-Star weekend 2023 LIVE: Saturday night Skills Challenge highlights
Live

NBA All-Star weekend 2023 LIVE: Saturday night Skills Challenge highlights

others
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The second day of NBA All-Star weekend will feature the most anticipated annual basketball events; Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. Catch all the live updates on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night here

NBA All-Star Saturday night Skills Challenge 2023
ByPaurush Omar

NBA All-Star weekend's day 1 was power-packed with breathtaking moments with a star studded celebrity game and a three-game rising stars challenge. Day 2 of the weekend is also going to offer basketball fans around the world with a spectacular lineup of contests and contestants to watch.

Here are all the highlights and must-not-miss moments of NBA State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

To know more | NBA All-Star weekend day 2: A guide to events, contests and contestants

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:26 AM

    With spectacular shots it's Team Jazz for the victory

    Team Jazz wins the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2023.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:13 AM

    Round 2 Team Passing goes to Team Jazz with 88 points

    Round 2 has come to a close, and the audience was thrilled to see Team Jazz come out on top with a total score of 88. Their victory was hard-earned as they barely managed to surpass Team Antetokounmpos, who secured 84 points.

    Now, the teams brace themselves for the highly anticipated Team Shooting, a competition that holds significant weight in the challenge with double the points.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:07 AM

    Team Rooks calls for win in Round 1

    The winner of Round 1 is Team Rooks, who completed the challenge in 1:14 and earned 100 challenge points. Up next is Team Passing.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:03 AM

    Team Rooks overtakes with an early lead, new target for Team Jazz

    Team Rooks have set a new time to beat, outdoing Team Antetokounmpos by nine seconds.

    Team Jazz will now look to outdo them.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 07:01 AM

    Team Antetokounmpos records relay time of 1:23, Team Rooks next

    The first team in Skills Challenge showcase is Team Antetokounmpos (and Jrue Holiday), with a recorded time of 1:23 in the Team Relay. However, their performance is awaiting review for a potential infraction. Following them is Team Rooks.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:58 AM

    Antetokounmpo's out due to wrist injury, Jrue Holiday steps in

    Due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's wrist injury, Jrue Holiday will be stepping in as an honorary Antetokounmpo and serving as his Bucks teammate's replacement.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:54 AM

    Tatum getting into groove before 2 point contest

    How high are the stakes in NBA All-Star 3 Point contest? Jayson Tatum's warm-up says it all.

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:45 AM

    B-ball legends on courtside to watch the Saturday night spectacle

    See which basketball legends are sitting court-side to watch the Saturday night action. 

  • Sun, 19 Feb 2023 06:13 AM

    Stage set for NBA All-Star Saturday night Skills Challenge

    NBA All-Star Saturday night Skills Challenge 2023

    The Skills Challenge involves nine players split into three teams, and it comprises of three rounds, namely relay, passing, and shooting. In each round, the victorious team will receive challenge points, and the team with the highest number of challenge points at the end of the three rounds will emerge as the winner.

    3 teams contesting in Skills Challenge:

    Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

    Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler

    Team Rooks: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.