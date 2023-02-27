Damian Lillard gets real about loyalty and support in Andre Iguodala's podcast. Here's what he said

Damian Lillard, the star point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, spoke out about the importance of support on a recent episode of Andre Iguodala's podcast. Lillard, who is known for his loyalty to his team and his refusal to join a "super team," shared his thoughts on the challenges of being a leader and supporting your teammates.

"That can be draining too, sometimes you (have) gotta support people, and you gotta perform and you gotta be an ear," Lillard said. He emphasized the need for understanding and caring about your teammates, saying "that takes care, you can't care about somebody cause NBA players are smart."

Lillard's comments come at a time when many players are forming super teams and joining forces to chase championships. Lillard has always been a vocal advocate for staying with the team you were drafted by and showing loyalty, and his comments shed light on the challenges of that approach.

"It is no surprise that Lillard is so outspoken about being cemented in one place," the article reads. "Recently he said that everyone should be cautious about him winning a chip with the Blazers because that would spell doom for everyone else."

Lillard's commitment to his team and his leadership on and off the court have made him a beloved figure in the league, and his comments on the importance of support and understanding for teammates are sure to resonate with fans and players alike.