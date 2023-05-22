Neeraj Chopra attains number one rank in men's javelin

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra attained the number one spot in latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics. This is the first time Neeraj hit the top spot, also making him the first Indian to achieve this massive feat. Neeraj Chopra at the Doha Diamond League(Neeraj Chopra Twitter)

Chopra grabbed the top spot with 1455 points under his name. He currently is 22 ahead of reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433).

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch is placed third with 1416 points.

Chopra earlier was placed at rank two, which he attained last year on August 30 and remained behind Peters since then.

He, however, started the season on a strong note and won the title at theDoha Diamond League earlier this month with a throw of 88.67m. He will next compete at the FBK Games on June 4 in the Netherlands, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

Neeraj had won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich last September, once again becoming the first Indian to complete the feat.

Chopra, who had won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, was sidelined from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last due to a groin injury, which he sustained during his silver medal winning effort at the World Championships in USA in July.

