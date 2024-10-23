Neeraj Chopra calls for improving sports infrastructure

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra called for an improvement in sports infrastructure while coaches stressed on the need to empower Indian coaches during a consultation meeting with the Sports Ministry on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill on Wednesday. Athletes and coaches during a consultation meeting with Sports Ministry on draft National Sports Governance Bill. (PIB)

Top athletes and coaches from across the country gave suggestions on improving the sports ecosystem in India through the proposed legislation. The meeting was chaired by union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Around 40 athletes and coaches attended the meeting while around 120 joined virtually. Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, Bhavani Devi, Gagan Narang, Samaresh Jung and Ashok Kumar were among the prominent current and former sportspersons who were present.

Double Olympic medallist Chopra said the athletics track at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports has been awaiting replacement for a long time. “He said he has been saying for a few years that the track in NIS Patiala needs to be replaced with a new quality track but that has not happened. He said that sports facilities should be improved and that infrastructure should be built at the grassroots,” according to an athlete and coach who were at the meeting.

An athletics official said the track at NIS Patiala, where India’s national campers train, is worn out and needs immediate replacement.

There were also suggestions that coaches should be empowered. “We are constantly hiring foreign coaches but not doing enough to train quality coaches at home. There is nothing about coaches’ development in the bill,” said a coach who attended the meeting.

There was a suggestion that the selection committee of the Sports Regulatory Board of India (SRBI) should be large. The SRBI shall be responsible for regulating the governance of the National Olympic Commission and National Sports Federations to ensure transparency and accountability in the management and administration of sports. The selection of SRBI members shall be made by the central government on the recommendations of a selection committee consisting of Secretary (Sports), Director General, Sports Authority of India, Vice-Chancellor, National Sports University, and one Khel Ratna and one Dronacharya awardee each.

“Since SRBI will be an important body, there should be more opinions in the selection committee of SRBI. It was suggested that there can be more experts in it,” said another participant in the meeting.

It was also suggested that the age bar of 70 for sports administrators should be removed when there is no such bar on politicians. Involvement of states was very important while topics like age fraud, etc., also needs to be covered in the bill. These were some of the inputs that came from sportspersons and coaches.

SGM put off

The Special General Meeting of the Indian Olympic Association, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed, IOA director George Mathew said in a message as directed by president PT Usha. Hours later, Kalyan Chaubey, signing as acting CEO, sent a letter saying that due to unavoidable circumstances the SGM has been postponed to November 10.