Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Neeraj Chopra clinches 26th consecutive top-two finish with edge-of-the-seat last throw in Zurich Diamond League - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 06:06 am IST

Neeraj Chopra settled for second place in the men's javelin throw event, at the Diamond League final, in Zurich.

It wasn't Neeraj Chopra's day as the 27-year-old failed to cross the 90m mark in Zurich. Meanwhile, Julian Weber stunned the crowd, crossing the 90m mark twice to clinch top spot in the men's javelin throw event of the 2025 Diamond League Final.

Neeraj Chopra of India competes in the men's javelin competition during the World Athletics Diamond League final.(AP)
The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist was in third spot till his final throw. But he managed to keep his streak of top-two finishes alive, as he ended his outing with a throw of 85.01m, which sent him to second position. It also saw him bag his 26th consecutive top-two finish.

Also Read: Arshad Nadeem busts Pakistan's 'fake' prizes for beating India's Neeraj Chopra at Olympics: 'Didn't receive any plot'

Here is a video of Neeraj's final throw:

Meanwhile, Weber was at a different level. He began with a throw of 91.37m, and then he bettered it in his second attempt, reaching 91.51m. Weber's throw is also the season's best this year. Then the German fouled in his third attempt. He ended his outing with throws of 83.66m, 86.45m, and 88.66m.

Meanwhile, Neeraj began his outing with a throw of 84.35m, followed by an attempt of 82.00m. He fouled in his next three attempts, and then ended the final with a throw of 85.01m, which saw him get second spot.

Keshorn Walcott was in second position till the final throw, but he was overtaken by Neeraj at the end. Walcott began with a throw of 84.95m, which was also his best attempt. In his second try, he reached 79.91m, followed by 81.78m. He fouled in his fourth try, and then ended the final with throws of 77.00m and 78.30m.

Anderson Peters came in fourth position, with a best throw of 82.06m, which came in his second attempt. Meanwhile, Julius Yego came fifth, with a best throw of 82.01m. Moldova's Andrian Mardare finished in sixth position with a throw of 81.81m, and Switzerland's Simon Wieland came seventh with a throw of 81.29m.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Neeraj Chopra clinches 26th consecutive top-two finish with edge-of-the-seat last throw in Zurich Diamond League - Watch
