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Neeraj Chopra finishes fourth on return as Rumesh Pathirage claims Doha Diamond League title

Although Neeraj Chopra fell short of a podium finish, the outing has given him competitive exposure this year.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 12:43 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Neeraj Chopra came fourth on his competitive return in the men's javelin throw final at the Doha Diamond League on Friday. The Indian ace's best throw was 85.69m, but he failed to qualify for the final round as he wasn't in the top three. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage continued his hot form, coming first with a best throw of 88.68m.

Neeraj Chopra made his comeback in Doha, coming fourth.(PTI)

This is Neeraj's first competition in the 2026 season. He began with a foul, before settling into the competition with throws of 82.77m and 85.69m in his second and third attempts. The 85.69m throw was his best of the evening.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra admits injury blunder at Worlds, reveals why he walked away from Jan Zelezny

Pathirage, who came to Qatar as the world leader after his sensational 92.62m throw earlier this season, was the best! He produced a winning effort of 88.68m in the fourth round after opening with throws of 82.62m, 84.62m and 80.53m. He followed it up with throws of 84.47m and 81.35m to clinch victory.

The result also showcased Pathirage's rise and his challenge to Neeraj. He has become one of the sport's standout performers this year and added another victory to his resume. Neeraj will need to find some consistency this year, something which he has failed to find throughout his career.

Although he fell short of a podium finish, the outing has given him competitive exposure this year, and this will be a crucial season for him. His best throw was less than a metre behind third-placed Thompson, which suggests he is not that far away.

 
neeraj chopra diamond league
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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