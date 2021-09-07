Neeraj Chopra is my inspiration : Gold Medallist Sumit Antil

India held its breath while para athlete Sumit Antil took one throw after the other with his Javelin, breaking the world record and his own paralympics record with every subsequent throw in Tokyo. The young lad bagged the gold medal and roared his way to the podium. What went inside his mind? “Na parties pe gaya na rishtedaari nibha paya. Iss medal ke liye maine apni social life ko zero kar diya tha. Javelin mein mujhe lag bhag char saal ho gaye hai aur iss performance ke liye maine kafi hadd se zyaada workout aur mehnat ki thi. Final throw ke pehle mujhe pata tha ki main jeet chuka tha. Jo mein field par dahada tab maine jaan ke nahi dahada woh meri bahut saalon ki bhadaas thi,” he says.

Antil’s social media following sky rocketed after his win, alike Neeraj Chopra’s. When asked who is his inspiration is Javelin throw, Antil shares, “ Mera inspiration hai Neeraj Chopra Bhaisahab. Neeraj Chopra ji ki baat kare toh maine unke game ko dekh ke kafi kuch seekha jaise ki yeh attack kaise kar rahe hai jo prathletes nahi maar pa rahe aisa attack. Toh kuch technical reasons bhi nikle uske kuch jisme maine work kiya. Aur kuch problem aisi thi ki Ek normal sportsperson apne pair se ground ki power le pata hai Lekin ek parathlete nahi le pata isko. Toh kahi na kahi satisfy karna padta hai Khud ko. Lekin main try karoonga ki future mein 80 m ka throw try karoon.”

A video that’s gone viral on social media is Antil’s call with the Prime Minister. “Jab narendra modiji ka phone aaya tha tab main just podium se aaya tha aur maine pehli baar apne haath mein ek gold medal dekha tha international paralympics mein toh main bahut bhavuk ho rakha tha toh uss time mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main sir se kya baat karoon. Main unko thank you hi bolta raha, mere muh se kuch aur nikla hi nahi kyunki woh feeling alag hi thi.”

A Delhi University graduate, Antil remembers his college days fondly. “Maine Ramjas College se graduate kiya hai. Second year ke mid mein maine decide kiya tha ki 9-5 job mujhe karni nahi hai. Mereko athlete ki life jeeni hai. Toh maine decide kiya ki main non attending classes loonga. Mere college friends ne mujhe kafi support kiya. Shuru me unhe pata nahi tha lekin jab mera Asian games mein selection hua aur akhbaro mein Mera naam aaya tab unka pata laga mere pair ke baare mein. Aaj ke din woh proud feel kar rahe hai mere baare mein. College ke authorities ka mere ghar pe congratulatory phone aaya tha. Campus mein main zyaada raha nahi magar Ramjas ki parties mujhe bahut yaad aati hai kyunki woh bahut zyaada awesome party hoti thi.”

Where will we be seeing the champion next? “Elbow ki rehab karoonga main India aa ke aur phir try karoonga ki jaldi se jaldi field par aaon. Field se pyaar ho gaya hai. Field pe nahi hota toh mann nahi lagta. Ground pe alag hi sukoon hota hai.”

Antil was looking forward to this paralympics with a lot of excitement. “Yeh mera pehla paralympics tha, toh isko leke main kafi nervous, excited aur stressed tha. Jab main ground pe utara, toh main jaldi se jaldi apni first throw karna chahta tha kyunki ek ander gubaar sa bhara hua tha jo mujhe nikalna tha. Aur meri pehli throw jab main kar raha tha toh mere mann mein tha ki aaj hi woh din hai kiske liye maine chaar-paanch saal se sab kuch chod diya. Toh wohi soch ke maine throw kiya tha ki aaj hi karna hai jo bhi karna hai.”

When asked what advise does Antil have for aspiring para athletes, he says, “Shuru mein ho sakta hai ki log tumhara mazak udaye, lekin kabhi down mat hona. Jo tumse jalta hai woh tumhe demotivate karne ka try karenge. Lekin demotivate na hona. Performance se apni jawab dena. Aaj ke time mein parathletes ki sab izzat karte hai. Jitna hard work karoge, uska phal bhagwan ek na Ek din zaroor dega.”

