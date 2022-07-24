Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, World Athletics Championship 2022: Olympic champion aims at history with gold

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, World Athletics Championship 2022: Chopra looks to add a World Championships medal to the historic Olympic gold he won in Tokyo last year. If he wins the yellow metal, the Indian will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93. The legendary Anju Bobby George is so far the only Indian to have won a World Championships medal in athletics with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition. In the qualifiers, Chopra produced a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m, which was his third career-best throw. He finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m. In the final, Chopra will be accompanied by Rohit Yadav. He made it to the finals after finishing sixth in the Group B qualification round, and 11th overall, with a first-round throw of 80.42m.