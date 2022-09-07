Neeraj Chopra targets maiden Diamond League Final title at Zurich

When Neeraj Chopra begins his run-up in Zurich's Stadion Letzigrund on Thursday, he will be chasing history at the 97-year-old arena. The Olympic javelin champion will have the opportunity to go where no Indian has. Chopra starts favourite to win the Diamond League final in the Swiss city and end his season on a high.

After missing the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a groin strain, Chopra returned at the Lausanne Diamond League last month. An opening throw of 89.08m was enough to earn his maiden win in the elite series besides booking his berth for next year's World Championships.

Chopra has qualified for the Diamond League Final twice before—in 2017 and 2018—but could not finish in the top three. In 2017, a best effort of 83.80m was good only for the seventh spot. A year later, he finished fourth throwing 85.73m, Germany’s Thomas Rohler pipping him to the third spot by three centimeters.

His chances of winning are bright this time. In the five competitions he has taken part since the Tokyo Olympics, he has come at least second, including the Eugene World Championships silver. The 24-year-old has broken his national record twice in 2022, going past the 88.07m mark set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in March last year with 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in June. At the Stockholm Diamond League later that month, Chopra hurled the spear 89.94m to rewrite the national record.

A third 89m-plus throw at Lausanne last month showed the injury break has not impacted his form. In Zurich, Chopra will face a depleted field with none of his five competitors having displayed the consistency he has shown this year.

All six finalists have achieved their personal best this season, but the gulf in quality is apparent. The absence of world champion Anderson Peters will be a shot in the arm for Chopra while defending champion Johannes Vetter's season ended last month due to a prolonged shoulder injury.

The biggest threat to Chopra is expected from Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch. The 31-year-old is the only finalist to have touched 90m this season. The Olympic silver medallist is a two-time Diamond Trophy winner (2016, 2017) but Chopra has dominated their recent duels. They have gone up against each other four times this year with Chopra finishing ahead each time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shantanu Srivastava Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports....view detail