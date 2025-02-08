Nets outscore Heat 31-9 in fourth for comeback win

Cameron Johnson scored 18 points as the host Brooklyn Nets dominated the fourth quarter on Friday night and earned a 102-86 victory over the Miami Heat, who were playing their first game since trading Jimmy Butler. HT Image

D'Angelo Russell added 17 for the Nets, who outscored Miami 31-9 in the final period by shooting 14-of-26 from the field. Nic Claxton collected 12 points, 10 rebounds and four of Brooklyn's season-high 13 blocked shots.

Trendon Watford contributed eight of his 12 points in the fourth and Keon Johnson finished with 11 as the Nets shot 41.9 percent for the night and won for the fourth time in five games.

The Heat, who sent Butler to the Golden State Warriors as part of a four-team trade on Thursday, built an 11-point lead in the opening minutes but never added on. and wound up shooting just 2-of-21 in the fourth quarter. Trade arrivals Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson were not with the team and are expected to debut Monday at home against the Boston Celtics.

Terry Rozier led all scorers with 20 points, 12 in the second quarter, for Miami, which tied a season worst by shooting 35.6 percent. Bam Adebayo added points 18 on 7-of-14 shooting, but Tyler Herro finished 6-of-22 from the floor, including 2-of-11 on 3-point attempts, and was held to 15 points. The Heat were 12-of-40 from behind the arc.

After taking a 51-43 lead on two free throws by Rozier, the Nets ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run and evened the game at 53-53 by halftime. The third quarter featured little flow, but the Heat took a 77-71 lead into the final period.

The Nets took an 87-81 lead on a basket by Watford with 7:36 remaining and converted consecutive hoops for a 95-84 lead with 3:56 left. The Nets finished it off when Russell blocked a 3-point try by Herro, and Keon Johnson had a breakaway dunk with 69 seconds left.

Field Level Media

