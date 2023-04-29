NFL star Giovani Bernard announces retirement after playing in 10 NFL seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers runner back Giovani Bernard has announced retirement after playing in 10 NFL seasons. On Friday, the 31-year-old took to Twitter and revealed the decision to his fans.

Giovani Bernard(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of posts on Twitter, Bernard thanked teammates, coaches, NFL staff and fans for supporting his incredible journey as a football player.

ALSO READ| 2023 NFL draft: Know about top 10 overall picks who got selected in round one

"10 years ago, I came into this league grateful. Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time," tweeted Bernard.

"I've had the privilege of crossing paths with exceptional men and women, including my brothers on the field, coaches who've taught me so much, and front office/staff who worked behind the scenes to make it all seamless. I offer my deepest thanks to you all. You've allowed me and my family to be a part of something truly special," he wrote further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are forever grateful and feel truly blessed that this was part of our journey. As I look forward, I’m excited for the newness ahead. New challenges to face and new adventures to take. What a ride it’s been, but what a ride is to come. Thankful for you all. Much love!," concluded Bernard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his career, Bernard played for two teams namely Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the second round of the 2013 draft, he was selected by Bengals and he spent eight seasons with them. He had been with Bucs for the last two seasons. In past two seasons, he had been plagued by injuries and could participate in only 20 games overall.

In his entire career, Bernard rushed for 3,783 yards on 937 carries -- an average of 4.0 yards per carry -- with 22 rushing touchdowns. He also got hold of 367 passes for 2,989 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON