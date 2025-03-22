Nikhat Zareen eyes a big comeback after Paris low

Greater Noida: Some defeats take longer to heal. Nikhat Zareen has watched her Paris Olympics loss against China’s Wu Yu many a time wondering what else she could have done in the ring that day. Nikhat Zareen in action at the Paris Olympics. (PTI)

It has taken her months to get over the disappointment and the two-time world champion is ready to come back to the competitive circuit this year. Boxing being retained for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has renewed her spirits.

“People were saying that there will be no boxing in the LA Games. I thought my dream of winning an Olympic medal was crushed. But now I feel I have another chance to represent India at the Olympics and fulfil my dream,” said Nikhat on the sidelines of the women’s national championships here.

Having recovered from a minor injury, the 28-year-old is training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune to make a comeback by May. The World Championships in September and the World Cup scheduled in India at the yearend are the targets. She will be aiming for a third world title this year.

“Post the Paris Olympics I started training but felt some pain (in my knee). MRI showed a minor injury and the doctor told me to do rehab for 3-4 months. I did that in Hyderabad. I am fine now and have been training at ASI Pune since January. But to come back to competitive fitness, ring endurance is important and I will be back in May,” she said. She is sitting out the nationals.

“The good thing is that we have clarity now about the international calendar and boxing’s future. I was not under any pressure to come back. But now that boxing is back, we have an international federation, it’s a great step and a new experience. The World Championships and World Cup are the competitions I am looking forward to.”

The comprehensive defeat in Paris to Wu Yu – the gold medallist – in the Round of 16 came as a shocker. Nikhat had looked out of rhythm.

“You can’t move on (from defeat) so easily. You have to just accept it and work harder at training. That’s the mindset I have developed.

“I have watched the bout. There were a lot of mistakes. Sometimes you feel, ‘oh I could have used that punch, then it would have found the target.’ But the ring scenario is different. When it happens real time, your mind and body reacts differently. My bout was in the morning session and my body did not recover. I was facing one of the best boxers and my energy level was not up there to fight such a quality boxer. My body was not supporting me. I can only train harder and work on these things.”

Away from the ring, Nikhat enjoys the spotlight on her, feeling proud and blessed sitting with 2008 Beijing Olympics medallist Vijender Singh, Manoj Kumar and Sarita Devi.

Anamika, Nitu advance

On the second day of the elite women’s nationals, Railways boxer Anamika Hooda stormed into the 50kg quarterfinals with another big win. The national champion landed heavy blows against Andhra Pradesh’s Manasa Veni Anakapalli, the bout ending in a first round referee stopped the contest. She had a similar win (RSC) against Sikkim’s Prava Gajneer in the first round.

Nitu Ghanghas and Jaismine Lamboria also progressed with impressive victories at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here. World champion Nitu defeated Rajasthan’s Anjali Choudhary (45-48kg) while Jaismine, representing SSCB (Services), beat Uttar Pradesh’s Ice Prajapati 5-0.