Nikola Jokic's touching gesture: Carrying his family on the court with a wedding ring on his shoes

Nikola Jokic has undoubtedly made a name for himself as one of the brightest stars in the NBA. Leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance, the two-time MVP has showcased his incredible skills on the court. But behind the scenes, Jokic is not just a basketball player; he is a devoted family man.

May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) practices before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NBA recently shed light on Jokic's personal life, revealing his strong bond with his family. One heartwarming tradition stands out—before every game, Jokic ties his wedding ring to his shoe. This unique ritual, captured in videos and photos, shows the silver band secured around the laces of his left foot.

Jokic credits a former teammate from his days in Serbia for inspiring this practice. The 28-year-old center explains that he does it to symbolize keeping his family close, always carrying them with him on the court. It is a touching reminder of his commitment and love for his high school sweetheart turned wife, Natalija Jokic.

In October 2020, Nikola and Natalija exchanged vows, pledging their love and devotion. Natalija's Instagram provides a glimpse into their beautiful journey, showcasing their strong bond. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Ognjena, into the world, and she has become an adorable fixture at Jokic's games.

The support of his family is evident as Natalija and Ognjena can often be seen cheering on their beloved "Joker" from the stands. After the Nuggets secured a victory against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic took a moment to acknowledge his wife and daughter. As he made his way off the court, TNT cameras captured the heartwarming scene.

Ognjena seemingly pointed to her tiny finger, playfully alluding to the idea of her father pursuing his first-ever NBA championship ring. Jokic couldn't help but crack a smile in response, pointing to his own ring finger, indicating his own desire to claim the ultimate prize. It was a joyful moment that showcased the strong bond between father and daughter, and the unwavering support of Jokic's family.

Nikola Jokic's dedication to his family extends far beyond the basketball court. While he continues to make waves with his exceptional skills and leadership, he finds solace in the love and support of his wife and daughter. Their presence fuels his drive to succeed and reminds him of the importance of family values.

As Jokic continues his journey in the NBA Finals, fans can expect to see him perform with unwavering determination and a family-centric mindset. For the Denver Nuggets star, basketball is not just a game—it is a platform to honor his loved ones and make them proud.

