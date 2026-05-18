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No Deepika for Asian Games, Kirti tops archery trials

India’s seniormost female recurve archer finished fourth in the women’s section at the selection trials in Sonipat

Published on: May 18, 2026 10:13 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Deepika Kumari, India’s most experienced female recurve archer, did not make the cut for this year’s Asian Games after the selection trials for the continental event and the next two World Cup stages concluded at Sonipat on Monday.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam competes in the archery compound women's individual gold medal match during the 2022 Asian Games. (AFP)

Unheralded Kirti Sharma from Haryana topped the women’s recurve section after the four-day trials at the SAI NCOE centre. She was followed by Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Deepika. While the top four are set to compete in the World Cup Stage 3 and 4 in June and July, only the top three earned the spots for the Asian Games to be held in Japan in September-October.

Paris Olympians Deepika and Ankita along with teenager Kumkum won the team gold at the World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai last weekend.

These trials mark a continued shift of young rookie female recurve archers shaking up the domestic order and staking claim to spots in the national setup over some experienced faces.

Sahil Jadhav was among the top men’s compound contenders, followed by Kushal Dalal of Haryana and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam of Andhra. Rishabh Yadav finished fourth and will be only part of the World Cup group.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago, India had pocketed nine medals. The country’s archers had swept all the five compound titles. Jyothi had won three gold medals (individual, team and mixed team), and so did Ojas Deotale, who finished fifth in these trials. Aditi Swami, another young compound archer who broke through then also did not make the cut for this edition.

From the recurve men’s and women’s teams that won silver and bronze, respectively, in 2023, only Dhiraj and Ankita are set to compete in Japan. Deepika was also not part of the contingent in Hangzhou.

 
deepika kumari asian games
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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