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Northampton beat Leicester to reach English Prem final

Northampton beat Leicester to reach English Prem final

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 02:46 am IST
AFP |
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Tom Litchfield starred as Northampton powered into the English Prem final with a 45-31 win against Leicester at Franklin's Gardens on Friday.

Northampton beat Leicester to reach English Prem final

Litchfield scored a first-half hat-trick of tries, George Furbank crossed twice and Tommy Freeman and Archie McParland also touched down for Saints.

Leicester's Ollie Hassell-Collins crossed over twice in a pulsating play-off semi-final, but Northampton showed that finishing the regular season in first place was no fluke.

Furbank raced over for the second time with six minutes left to ensure Northampton got the victory their thrilling attacking play deserved.

Fly-half Fin Smith was Northampton's man of the match with an influential display including five successful conversions.

"A lot of relief with how this season has gone. If we hadn't have got there, I think we would have felt like we had let ourselves down," he said.

Bath play Exeter in the second semi-final on Saturday, with Northampton lying in wait in the final at Twickenham on June 20.

Furbank picked his moment to strike off Rory Hutchinson's slick passing early in the second half, but Leicester refused to throw in the towel and they created the space for Orlando Bailey to cross.

Saints were on top and in the 66th minute they were over again with McParland rounding of an electric attack.

Hassell-Collins touched down to keep the Tigers in the hunt, but Furbank landed the knockout blow when he sprinted across the whitewash in the closing stages.

smg/jc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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