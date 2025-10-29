Olympic Games are a symbol of peace and unity: IOC president Kirsty Coventry

In just 100 days, the eyes of the world will turn to Italy as the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin. For me personally, these will be the first Games of my presidency – and I could not be more excited that they will take place in a country that embodies passion like no other. Kirsty Coventry C) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, Paris. (IOC)

Italy is famous for its natural beauty, its culture, food and fashion. But what makes Italy truly special is the spirit of its people – their warmth, their sense of family and community, and above all, their passion. This passion will be the heartbeat of Milano Cortina 2026. When the athletes arrive, they will feel it. When the fans gather in the venues, they will live it. And when the world is watching, this passion will shine through in everything Italy shares with us.

These Games also carry a special significance for the Olympic Movement. Milano Cortina will be the first Winter Games shaped by our Olympic Agenda reforms: the most gender-balanced in history; staged in iconic venues and breathtaking natural settings; making the most of existing facilities while spreading the Games across regions where winter sports are part of local identity. It is a new model that shows how sustainability, tradition and innovation can work hand in hand.

But above all, the Olympic Games are much more than competitions. They are a symbol of peace and unity in a world too often divided by conflict. Anyone who has visited the Olympic Village knows this spirit: athletes from every corner of the globe, every culture and every background, living together and respecting one another. They compete fiercely, but they also embrace as fellow human beings, united by the same hopes and dreams.

The Olympic Games showcase the best of humanity, hlighlighting the values that unite us as one human family. This is the powerful message that will resonate from Italy to the world. In 100 days, Italy will write the next chapter of

Olympic history – written with the unmistakable passion and spirit of Italy.