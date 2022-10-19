Olympic medal ka sapna poora karna hai: Simranjit Kaur Baatth

She has often been termed as the best female boxer to come out of Punjab, and why not? After all, Simranjit Kaur Baatth is the only female boxer from the state to have represented the country at the Olympics. And more recently, she won a gold medal at the National Games in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. When asked about her win — during her recent trip to Delhi to get felicitated for her win — she beams with happiness, and says, “It’s a great moment for me as I have been able to enjoy the shine of a gold medal after a long time! Having missed out on it in my recent competitions, only I know what it means. Jab bhi main kisi bhi tournament mein participate karke ghar wapis aati hoon toh dhol ke saath mera swagat karte hain Punjab mein. Bahut achha lagta hai ki jab apne logon ke liye, apni state ke liye kuch kar pati hun. Yeh medal meri state ke liye hi hai.”

The 27-year-old pugilist defeated Haryana’s Jaismine Lamboriya, in the women’s lightweight finals, and just the thought of achieving this makes Baatth radiate with pride. It’s also her warmth and love for her mother that makes her beam, as she recalls the days when her journey in the sport began. “Maa ki wajah se hi boxing start kari thi. Woh khud bachpan mein chahti thi ki Police ki wardi pehne. When she could not fulfil her dream, that’s when she saw a dream for her four kids to excel. Unhone hum sab ko sports mein dala taaki hum desh ko represent kar sakein,” she says, adding, “Unka sapna tha Olympics mein mujhe dekhne ka, jo maine poora kiya hai aur ab aage Olympic medal jeetke lane ka sapna poora karna hai!”

In November 2021, she received Arjuna Award from former President Ram Nath Kovind, but feels there are still miles to go before she sleeps. “My biggest inspiration are my elder sister and younger brother, who started boxing before me. Looking at them, I took to the sport that I now love with all my heart,” says Baatth, adding, “It’s definitely a beautiful moment when one gets acknowledged with such a prestigious award (Arjuna Award). But for me, inspiring younger girls is an equally huge achievement.... Mere gaon ki (sports) academy mein jab main ladkiyon ko inspire hote dekhti hoon toh bahut khushi hoti hai. If even a couple of girls take up the sport because they look up to me, I will feel blessed!”

