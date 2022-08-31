Home / Sports / Others / Olympics athlete fails dope test, blames ‘chicken with hormones’

Olympics athlete fails dope test, blames 'chicken with hormones'

Published on Aug 31, 2022 03:57 PM IST

Solomon Bockarie was part of the Netherlands relay team at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

Netherlands athlete Solomon Bockarie(Twitter/SolomonBockarie)
ByHT Sports Desk

Solomon Bockarie, who is a part of Netherlands 4x100m relay, has made a bizarre claim after testing positive for doping. The athlete had tested positive for growth hormone GHRP-2 during an out-of-competition check last month and in a recent interaction with local media he denied consuming any of the banned substance.

“I don’t know how this product got into my body,” Bockarie was quoted by the Netherlands public broadcaster, NOS. “I only know one thing for sure. And that is that I have not used doping. If anyone is vehemently against using banned stimulants, it’s me.

“I have a lot of questions about this check and the results,” said Bockarie. “Let me emphasize that an athlete is at all times responsible for the substances found in his body. But in this case, so much is unclear that I would like some clarification,” he added.

In fact NOS in a report mentioned that Bockarie’s spokesperson Robbin Pieterman pointed fingers at the chicken the athlete bought in the market in The Hague.

“It could be that this chicken had been treated with hormones and that he got this hormone in his body from eating this chicken,” the report quoted Pieterman as saying.

“Fortunately, Solomon still has pieces of this chicken at home. We will try to have it examined to show that the hormone entered Solomon’s body through this route,” he added.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

