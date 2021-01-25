IND USA
Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvaccinated athletes: France

Denis Masseglia warned that unvaccinated athletes who went to the Games in Japan faced "quarantine of a fortnight" and "will have to undergo tests in the mornings and evenings".
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A banner of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games.(AP)

Athletes who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 would face "extremely difficult" conditions at the Tokyo Games this summer, the president of the French National Olympic Committee said on Monday.

Ahead of an International Olympic Committee Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, Denis Masseglia warned that unvaccinated athletes who went to the Games in Japan faced "quarantine of a fortnight" and "will have to undergo tests in the mornings and evenings".

