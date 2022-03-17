One title is not enough for me, says 2020 world champion Joan Mir

I like to play a lot of sports in my free time. I like to go skiing. I train a lot with my motocross bike but it is part of the training. And then I like to relax in the mountains, visit the seas, stay with my family… basically the things we can’t do here, we like to do it at home.

Yeah I supported Rossi, he was my idol. Dani Pedrosa was also one of my references and for sure Lorenzo was one of them. I remember that time really well.

Nothing changed (for me) because I didn’t see him a lot in the paddock. But, for sure, on track it is strange… after many years without him in this championship. That he is retired is something strange but this is life, no? Everyone will finish his career sooner or later and he had a super long career so I am happy for him. But there are still a lot of yellow caps in the grandstands and that will be there for many years.

A certain Valentino Rossi is missing from the paddock after being there for 25 years.

Expectations are always high. We always try to be fast and competitive and this weekend is no exception. We are not far from making a great package and see if we are able to fight for podiums. That is the goal.

The feeling this season is a little bit better because you see that the team is working a little bit more and making a competitive bike. Last year, we got the same package like the previous one and it was really difficult. This year we will be able to fight for more.

Yes. I myself put a lot of pressure on my shoulders to try and repeat the title-winning performance. But it was really difficult last year. This year I have the experience of the previous three years. This is my fourth season and I want to repeat that title.

When you follow something for a long time and you finally get it, it is an unbelievable feeling. That’s how I felt. That feeling… I am still feeling great after that (title) victory. But let’s try and to do more.

At the beginning (of the 2020 season) I didn’t expect to win the championship. The first couple of races were difficult for me (two DNFs out of the first three). It was after Brno that I reset. I told myself, ‘Let’s see if we can be more competitive.’ I started to make the podium regularly and had super good races in Austria, Misano, Barcelona and was the fastest in the races. I realised that I could have a chance at the end of the season and I took the opportunity. That’s how it happened. For me it is a great honour, a dream. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to win the MotoGP title. Now I want more. I want to fight for more. Only one title is not enough for me. I want to win like we won in Moto3 (in 2017), winning races, being the fastest not only as the most consistent.

How does it feel to be named in the same breath with other world champions like the Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, and Marquez?

It is difficult to say because these days in MotoGP there are a lot of people that have good bikes and are really fast. Marquez will be one of the strongest throughout the season. The Ducati guys for sure, they are really, really fast. Fabio will be strong even if he is having some troubles (now). He is the current world champion and knows how to win a title now. Even if Qatar was not really competitive (for him), he will be competitive (in the season ahead) I am sure. Enea Bastianini had a great race in Qatar (he won). He will be fast too.

Suzuki is in a better position. We improved the engine a lot as you saw in Qatar (first race of the season on March 6) but we struggled in other areas during the weekend. We have a margin where we can improve the bike because when the speed is good, it makes everything a little bit easier.

I would like to fight for the championship. This is the main thing. We have only had one race and the performance is better than last year when we were able to finish in top-3. Let’s see if we are able to fight for something more because to fight for the championship you need to win races and this is something we could not last year.

This year though the 24-year-old feels his team is in a better position to fight for victories and eventually the MotoGP championship, being broadcast on Eurosport in India. Hindustan Times caught up with Mir to discuss the season, his only title and where he would like to holiday next among other things.

Mir reached the rostrum multiple times for Suzuki Ecstar and finished third last season behind eventual champion Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha and the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia.

Joan Mir stunned the racing world when he clinched the 2020 MotoGP World Championship. In only his second season in the premier class, riding a bike that had not won a riders’ championship in 20 years, the Spaniard took advantage of a season curtailed by Covid-19 and the absence of the injured six-time champion Marc Marquez to win the world’s most coveted title on two wheels.

Joan Mir stunned the racing world when he clinched the 2020 MotoGP World Championship. In only his second season in the premier class, riding a bike that had not won a riders’ championship in 20 years, the Spaniard took advantage of a season curtailed by Covid-19 and the absence of the injured six-time champion Marc Marquez to win the world’s most coveted title on two wheels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mir reached the rostrum multiple times for Suzuki Ecstar and finished third last season behind eventual champion Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha and the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia.

This year though the 24-year-old feels his team is in a better position to fight for victories and eventually the MotoGP championship, being broadcast on Eurosport in India. Hindustan Times caught up with Mir to discuss the season, his only title and where he would like to holiday next among other things.

Excerpts:

Will you be able to challenge for race wins regularly this year?

I would like to fight for the championship. This is the main thing. We have only had one race and the performance is better than last year when we were able to finish in top-3. Let’s see if we are able to fight for something more because to fight for the championship you need to win races and this is something we could not last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where does Team Suzuki Ecstar stand in comparison to your rivals?

Suzuki is in a better position. We improved the engine a lot as you saw in Qatar (first race of the season on March 6) but we struggled in other areas during the weekend. We have a margin where we can improve the bike because when the speed is good, it makes everything a little bit easier.

Who are your main challengers?

It is difficult to say because these days in MotoGP there are a lot of people that have good bikes and are really fast. Marquez will be one of the strongest throughout the season. The Ducati guys for sure, they are really, really fast. Fabio will be strong even if he is having some troubles (now). He is the current world champion and knows how to win a title now. Even if Qatar was not really competitive (for him), he will be competitive (in the season ahead) I am sure. Enea Bastianini had a great race in Qatar (he won). He will be fast too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How does it feel to be named in the same breath with other world champions like the Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, and Marquez?

At the beginning (of the 2020 season) I didn’t expect to win the championship. The first couple of races were difficult for me (two DNFs out of the first three). It was after Brno that I reset. I told myself, ‘Let’s see if we can be more competitive.’ I started to make the podium regularly and had super good races in Austria, Misano, Barcelona and was the fastest in the races. I realised that I could have a chance at the end of the season and I took the opportunity. That’s how it happened. For me it is a great honour, a dream. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to win the MotoGP title. Now I want more. I want to fight for more. Only one title is not enough for me. I want to win like we won in Moto3 (in 2017), winning races, being the fastest not only as the most consistent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How did you feel when you achieved the dream?

When you follow something for a long time and you finally get it, it is an unbelievable feeling. That’s how I felt. That feeling… I am still feeling great after that (title) victory. But let’s try and to do more.

Was there extra burden on you in 2021 as defending champion?

Yes. I myself put a lot of pressure on my shoulders to try and repeat the title-winning performance. But it was really difficult last year. This year I have the experience of the previous three years. This is my fourth season and I want to repeat that title.

Were you satisfied by finishing overall third last season?

The feeling this season is a little bit better because you see that the team is working a little bit more and making a competitive bike. Last year, we got the same package like the previous one and it was really difficult. This year we will be able to fight for more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your expectations from the Indonesian Grand Prix this weekend?

Expectations are always high. We always try to be fast and competitive and this weekend is no exception. We are not far from making a great package and see if we are able to fight for podiums. That is the goal.

A certain Valentino Rossi is missing from the paddock after being there for 25 years.

Nothing changed (for me) because I didn’t see him a lot in the paddock. But, for sure, on track it is strange… after many years without him in this championship. That he is retired is something strange but this is life, no? Everyone will finish his career sooner or later and he had a super long career so I am happy for him. But there are still a lot of yellow caps in the grandstands and that will be there for many years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Were you a Rossi fan while growing up?

Yeah I supported Rossi, he was my idol. Dani Pedrosa was also one of my references and for sure Lorenzo was one of them. I remember that time really well.

What do you do when not racing?

I like to play a lot of sports in my free time. I like to go skiing. I train a lot with my motocross bike but it is part of the training. And then I like to relax in the mountains, visit the seas, stay with my family… basically the things we can’t do here, we like to do it at home.