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Over-ambitious Gukesh falls to Carlsen

Gukesh lost to Carlsen in Round 4 of Norway Chess, highlighting the risks of over-ambition. Meanwhile, other matches saw mixed results in both sections.

Published on: May 30, 2026 03:02 am IST
By Susan Ninan
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Oslo:Reigning world champion Gukesh spent his last day as a teenager, sitting across from Magnus Carlsen and being reminded that over-ambition in chess can come at a cost. There was no reprise of last year’s infamous table slam. Instead, Gukesh ended up putting too much on the line and the world No. 1 got his first classical win in Round 4 of Norway Chess on Thursday, after two losses in three games.

D Gukesh plays against Magnus Carlsen. (Norway Chess)

Carlsen’s first trip to the confessional was about being surprised by his own move – 6…Qd6! – activating the Queen and perhaps trying to take the young Indian out of book. A few moves down the line Gukesh had a surprise waiting for Carlsen with 9. Nb5. Carlsen, playing with the Black pieces, took a slightly perilous path and went on to double his pawns on the f-file.

Gukesh captured Black’s dark-squared bishop with his b-pawn, weakening the security cordon around his King. Black, helped by White’s eagerness to take risks, went on to find inroads with its Queen and light-squared bishop putting the enemy King under duress. Gukesh resigned after 42 moves.

“Gukesh sometimes plays a bit too ambitiously. He wanted to prove a serious advantage today, which I’m not sure there was. Eventually, he played himself into some trouble. And I took over, more and more,” Carlsen said.

“I liked the speedboat, would love to do it again,” he was seen gushing, after. Understandably so. He’s done things at breakneck speed so far. He won the Candidates at 17, became world champion at 18 and will be defending his title as a 20-year-old. Now, for some adulting.

 
magnus carlsen world champion
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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