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P6, fastest lap: Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir makes big impact on 'dream' FIA Karting debut

P6, fastest lap: Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir makes big impact on 'dream' FIA Karting debut

Published on: May 11, 2026 03:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Valencia, Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir exceeded expectations on her FIA European Championship debut, finishing a stellar sixth in Race 2 in the "pinnacle" of karting here.

P6, fastest lap: Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir makes big impact on 'dream' FIA Karting debut

Awarded a wildcard for round two of the championship considering her special talent, the 11-year-old was once again thrown at the deep end and yet again she was able to navigate majority of the challenges that were posed by the best in the business.

Atiqa, India's first Formula 1 Academy backed driver and also the highest ranked female in the OKNJ class in the FIA ranking, had to deal with a more powerful equipment in the OKJ category and a tricky set of Maxxis tyres for the first time against 92 world class drivers with much more experience.

Qualifying position is often decisive in a heavily populated field but Atiqa fought her way into the Super Heats of the FIA sanctioned series, showing a lot of fight and speed after starting 15th on the grid.

Atiqa's father Asif Mir, a former India racer himself, was happy with her performance considering the enormous challenge at hand.

"A standout performance from Atiqa. She was a Wild Card entry and amongst the youngest and it was her debut in this category. She had to contend with more power, different tyres and a new team which she handled remarkably well. Qualifying P15 in a massive field and finishing P6 in one of the heat races were among the highlights," said Asif.

Atiqa would travel to Greece later this month to take part in round two of COTFA International.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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