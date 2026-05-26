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Paderborn strike late to relegate Wolfsburg from Bundesliga

Paderborn strike late to relegate Wolfsburg from Bundesliga

Published on: May 26, 2026 02:56 am IST
AFP |
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Paderborn's Laurin Curda scored in extra-time to grab a 2-1 home win in the second relegation playoff leg on Monday and relegate 2009 Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg 2-1 on aggregate.

Paderborn strike late to relegate Wolfsburg from Bundesliga

The narrow win returns Paderborn to the Bundesliga after six seasons, while ending Wolfsburg's 29-year run in the top flight.

Wolfsburg, who played all but 14 minutes with 10 men, became just the second top-flight team in the past 14 seasons to be relegated in the two-legged playoff.

Dzenan Pejcinovic gave Wolfsburg the lead early but two yellow cards inside three minutes to Joakim Maele reduced the Wolves to 10 men.

Buoyed by their one-man advantage, Paderborn laid siege to the Wolfsburg goal and Filip Bilbija levelled things up just before the break with a far post header.

The Wolves managed to keep the hosts at bay and force extra-time but Curda broke through in the 99th minute put his side on course for victory.

In extra-time, home forward Sven Michel, who was part of the Paderborn side promoted in 2018-19, floated a cross from the left to the feet of Curda, who volleyed home to send the home fans into raptures.

dwi/lp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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