Pan American Games 2023 Day 3 schedule: Check out medal events for October 23
United States currently sits on the top of the medals tally in the ongoing Pan American Games 2023.
United States is on a roll at the Pan American Games 2023 being hosted in Santiago, Chile. US currently sits on the top of the medals tally and its athletes are ensuring their country's dominance at the biggest sports event in Americas i.e, North America and South America put together.
Thus far, US athletes have done their nation proud with several gold medals in swimming and taekwondo. In swimming, Paige Madden, Jacob Foster, Dakota Luther, Mason Laur have won gold medals for USA. While Khalfani Harris and Kaitlyn Reclusado brought glory in taekwondo.
Hosts Chile have also opened their account in the gold medal win on Day 2 after a having won several silver and bronze medals.
Here is the schedule for the medal events for Day 3 ( 23 October 2023) of the Pan American Games 2023. [Time is USA Eastern Time (ET)]
Swimming
15:04 – Women’s 100m Freestyle Final
15:13 – Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
15:25 – Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final
15:42 – Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final
16:00 – Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
16:15 – Men’s 100m Backstroke Final
16:23 – Women’s 800m Freestyle Final
16:48 – Men’s 800m Freestyle Final
17:05 – Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final
Modern Pentathlon
09:00 – Women’s Individual Final
15:00 – Men’s Individual Final
Rowing
07:40 – Women’s Coxless Pair Final
07:50 – Men’s Coxless Pair Final
08:00 – Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final
08:10 – Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final
09:30 – Men’s Eight Final
Shooting
09:00 – Mixed Team Air Rifle Bronze Medal Match
09:30 – Mixed Team Air Rifle Gold Medal Match
12:00 – Mixed Team Skeet Final Bronze Medal Match
12:35 – Mixed Team Skeet Final Gold Medal Match
Sport Climbing
17:05 – Men’s Boulder & Lead Final (Boulder at 18:05, Lead at 20:12 - )
Taekwondo
20:00 – Women’s Kyorugi +67kg Finals
20:30 – Men’s Kyorugi +80kg Finals
Water Ski
09:00 – Women’s Slalom Final
09:55 – Men’s Slalom Final
11:15 – Women’s Jump Final
12:05 – Men’s Jump Final
13:20 – Women’s Tricks Final
14:00 – Men’s Tricks Final
15:10 – Women’s Wakeboard Final
Weightlifting
15:00 – Men’s 102kg
18:30 – Women’s 81kg
Basketball 3x3
17:00 – Women’s Bronze Medal Match
17:30 – Men’s Bronze Medal Match
18:00 – Women’s Gold Medal Match
18:30 – Men’s Gold Medal Match
Diving
18:00 – Women’s 10m Platform Synchronised Final
19:40 – Men’s 3m Springboard Final
Equestrian Dressage
10:00 – Individual Grand Prix
10:00 – Team Grand Prix
Artistic Gymnastics
12:00 – Men’s All-Around Final
17:00 – Women’s All-Around Final