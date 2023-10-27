Pan American Games 2023 Day 7 schedule: Check out medal events for October 27
All you need to know about medal events on Day 7 of the Pan American Games 2023.
Pan American Games 2023 has entered the 7th day of competition. In the ongoing games, US women athletes have performed better than men, in terms of winning total number of medals for their country. While the US are looking clear favourites to top the medal standings. There is a close competition between Mexico and Canada.
Currently, hosts Chile is on the verge of breaking into the top five medal winning countries in the medal standings. Meanwhile, Day 7 of the games will see athletes compete in boxing, shooting, beach volleyball etc.
Here is the schedule for Day 7(October 27) of Pan American Games 2023. [Time mentioned is USA Eastern Time (ET)]
Shooting
09:30 – Mixed team air pistol bronze medal match
10:00 – Mixed team air pistol gold medal match
10:30 – Men's 50m rifle three positions final
13:30 – Men's trap final
Beach volleyball
15:00 – Women's bronze medal match
16:00 – Men's bronze medal match
17:00 – Women's gold medal match
18:00 – Men's gold medal match
Cycling track
09:42 – Women's Madison final
17:05 – Women's sprint medal finals
17:11 – Men's team pursuit medal finals
18:15 – Men's keirin final 1-6
18:21 – Men's Madison final
Modern pentathlon
15:30 – Men's relay final - Laser run
Boxing
10:00 – Women's 54kg final
10:15 – Men's 57kg final
10:30 – Women's 60kg final
11:45 – Men's 71kg final
12:00 – Women's 75kg final
12:15 – Men's 92kg final
16:00 – Women's 50kg final
16:15 – Men's 51kg final
16:30 – Women's 57kg final
17:20 – Men's 63.5kg final
17:35 – Women's 66kg final
18:25 – Men's 80kg final
18:40 – Men's +92kg final