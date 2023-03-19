Pankaj Advani retains Asian Billiards title

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani retained his Asian Billiards title after defeating compatriot Brijesh Damani 5-1 in the final on Sunday.

Advani, who had lost to Damani in the group stages, was in great form and won the first two games easily. He scored breaks in each frame, including a century break in the fourth game.

Damani also scored a break of 75 in the third frame but eventually had to settle for silver, losing 1-5 at the QBSF Academy here.

