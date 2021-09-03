Paralympics: Suyash, Mukundan fail to qualify for S7 50m butterfly final

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:37 AM IST
India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav. File(Getty Images)

Indian swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Niranjan Mukundan failed to qualify for the S7 class final of men's 50m butterfly event at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

Suyash, who claimed a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, finished fifth in heat 1 after clocking 32.36s, 2.65 seconds behind leader Austin Evan (29.71) of USA.

In heat 2, Mukundan, the 26-year-old from Bengaluru, finished at the sixth position with a timing of 33.82s.

Only the top four in each heat qualifies for the final.

In S7 classification, swimmers have limited leg function or are missing a leg or parts of both legs.

This is the first time after the 1972 that para swimmers competing in the Games for India.

