Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV, online, timings and venue

The Paris Paralympics kicks off more than a month after the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony took place. As was the case for the Olympics, the Paralympics opening ceremony will also be held outside the lead stadium. While the venue was the river Seine for the Olympics, the Paralympic opening ceremony is set to take place at the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde, both historic venues and among the biggest tourist attractions in the city of Paris. Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming:(REUTERS)

The Place de la Concorde was the venue for the skateboarding, breaking and 3x3 basketball events during the Olympics. Over 4400 athletes are set to take the stage over the course of the next 11 days, competing for 549 medals across 22 sports.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shot putter Bhagyashri Jadhav as India's flag bearers for the ceremony. The Indian contingent will have 179 members. As many as 77 are team officials, nine are contingent medical officials and another nine are contingent officials. With 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, this is the largest continent India has ever sent to the Paralympics.

Paris 2024 organisers have said that just over two million tickets have been sold for the Paralympics. Some 500,000 tickets were still up for grabs, which, if they are sold, would put Paris just short of the record 2.7 million sold for the London 2012 Games, where 97% tickets were purchased. At the Beijing 2008 Games, 1.82 million tickets were sold and organisers distributed 1.62 million to schools, according to International Paralympic Committee (IPC) figures. Some 2.1 million tickets were sold for the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Here are the live streaming details of the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony:

When will the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony be held?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 11.30pm IST on August 28.

Where will the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony take place?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place at the Place de La Concorde and Champs-Elysee in Paris.

Where to watch the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony live on television in India?

Fans in India can watch the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony in India?

The live streaming of 2024 Paris Paralympics Opening Ceremony will be available on JioCinema app and website.