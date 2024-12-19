Parneet shines with two gold, one bronze; Verma bags men''s crown at Archery Senior National

Jamshedpur, Punjab teenager Parneet Kaur dominated the compound events, clinching two gold and one bronze in the women's section of the Archery Senior National here on Thursday. HT Image

The 19-year-old World Championship and Asian Games team gold medalist became the National champion, defeating Madhya Pradesh's Srishti Singh 146-142.

She then teamed up with state-mate Uday Kamboj to reign supreme in the mixed team event where they beat Maharashtra 158-156.

Parneet also ended up with a bronze when the Punjab team also comprising Avneet Kaur and Asmat got the better of Railways 228-226.

Multiple World Cup gold medalist Abhishek Verma reigned supreme in the men's section defeating Kamboj 147-145. Aman Saini of Delhi took the bronze.

Maharashtra won the team gold defeating Services 235-231.

Meanwhile in recurve section, Divyansh Chaudhary will fight it out with Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara for the men's crown on Friday.

Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, representing PSPB, will battle against Kolkata archer Ankita Bhakat who represents Jharkhand for the senior women's title.

Results

Recurve , Men's Individual: Divyansh Chaudhary b Atul Verma 7-1, Bommadevara Dhiraj b Chingakham Achanba Singh 7-1; Women's Individual: Ankita Bhakat b Bhargavi Bhagora 7-6 , Deepika Kumari b Simranjeet Kaur 6-4.

Compound , Men's Individual: Abhishek Verma b Uday Kamboj 147-145; Bronze playoff: Aman Saini b Simranjot Singh 147-145; Women's Individual: Gold: Parneet Kaur b Srishti Singh 146-142; Bronze playoff: Jasveer Kaur b Swati Dudhwal 147-146.

Men's Team: Maharashtra b SSCB 235-231; Bronze playoff: Haryana b Punjab 237-235; Women: Maharashtra b Rajasthan 234-220; Bronze playoff: Punjab b Railways 228-226

Mixed Team: Punjab b Maharashtra 158-156; Bronze playoff: Rajasthan b Manipur 157-155.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.