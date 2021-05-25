Home / Sports / Others / PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole
others

PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

Waugh said Monday the organization regretted that the scene “made two players and their caddies feel vulnerable.”
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament. (USA TODAY Sports)

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

After Mickelson's approach landed on the 18th green, spectators rushed past the ropes, marshals and security at the Ocean Course, quickly swarming the competitors as they played the 72nd hole.

Waugh said Monday the organization regretted that the scene “made two players and their caddies feel vulnerable.”

Waugh's statement, released on social media, said the charge came from “a moment of high elation and pent-up emotion by spectators” and overwhelmed security.

The 50-year-old Mickelson finished off the victory, becoming the oldest player to win a major title. Koepka tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen.

Mickelson said the scene “was a little bit unnerving, but it was exceptionally awesome, too.”

Koepka said his surgically repaired right knee got hit by people as he tried to break through the crowd.

Koepka wondered if someone purposely tried to hurt him. “I don’t know, it felt somebody tried to ...” he said, cutting off his thought. “I don’t know what the deal was, but it’s what it is.”

Waugh said player safety is a chief goal and he was glad order was restored. Fans circled the final green and celebrated when Mickelson finished off the win.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
phil mickelson us pga championship
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP