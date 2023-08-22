PGA Tour Golfer arrested on charges of domestic violence

Golfer Erik Compton was arrested on charges of domestic violence after he allegedly got into an argument with his wife and threw her into a wall. Golfer Erik Compton was arrested on Saturday after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife. Pic source: X/@PGATOUR

Compton and his wife were arguing at their home in Miami when Compton's wife took out her phone to record the incident. Compton allegedly grabbed the phone out of her hand and threw it into the pool. He then grabbed his wife by the shoulder and threw her into a wall, causing her to sustain small bruises on her left arm.

“Authorities arrested PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton on felony and misdemeanor charges after police accused him of committing domestic violence against his wife at their southwest Miami-Dade home over the weekend,” Local 10 in Miami reported.

“Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 Saturday evening at the couple’s home in the 6800 block of Southwest 70th Avenue in the Glenvar Heights area.”

Compton's wife left for a friend's house and called the police. Compton was arrested on a charge of strong-armed robbery, which is a second-degree felony, and a charge of misdemeanor battery. He was released on bond.

Compton is from Miami and was part of important golf teams in 2001.

He has played in 168 big golf tournaments but hasn't won any. He did really well in 2014 in a big tournament, coming in second place. He has been in two big golf tournaments this year and came in 29th place in one and 63rd place in the other.

He's been better in smaller golf tours, winning four events. Compton had heart problems when he was young and had two heart transplants. He got an award in 2009 for playing golf even though he had health problems.