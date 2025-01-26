Pickleball Nationals: Sindoor Mittal-Simran Bangera lift 35+ women’s doubles title

New Delhi: The second-seeded duo of Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera stunned top-seeded Praachi Jain Chander and Sakshi Aggarwal to secure the 35+ women’s doubles title while Kishan and Krish Patel upset the second seeds Niraj Jain and Sohel Makani to the win the 35+ men’s doubles title in the fourth edition of IPA Pickleball Nationals at the Bennett University, Greater Noida on Sunday. Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera secured the 35+ women’s doubles title on Sunday (Pickleball Nationals)

Bhandari and Harit beat Joshi and Wadhwa 15-8 to claim bronze.

Kishan-Krish win men’s doubles

In the men’s event, the Gujarat duo of Kishan (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR) - 3.888) and Krish (DUPR 4.178) capitalised on their momentum in the first game and won the second 11-5 to cruise to the title.

Gaurika Chopra and Manish Aggarwal stunned the fourth-seeded Nilesh Desai (DUPR Rating 4.153) and D Shwetal to win the 50+ mixed doubles title. Third seeds AB Menon and Jyoti K Kandhari beat KV Sudeep and Indira Mani 15-4 to finish third.

Earlier in the tournament, top seeds Armaan Bhatia (DUPR 6.364) and Harsh Mehta (6.632) defeated third seeds Divyanshu Kataria (4.924 DUPR) and Aditya Ruhela to claim the men’s doubles title late on Saturday.

Dinesh-Suyaveer bounce back

In the 50+ men’s doubles final, top seeds Dilesh Bhullar (4.387 DUPR) and Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, the IPA president, overcame the loss of the first game to defeat fourth seeds Shalin Jain and Akhil Mathur.

In the 60+ men’s singles category, SB Sharma defeated Ashwini Wadhwa (3.933 DUPR).

Naimi-Mihika secure decisive win

In the 60+ women’s doubles, second seeds Naimi Mehta (4.464 DUPR) and Mihika Yadav (4.420 DUPR) secured a decisive victory over Asmi Sapra and Megha Kapoor.

Shefali Arora (3.071 DUPR) and Nitanya Malik (3.93 DUPR) delivered an upset by defeating top seeds Amrita Mukherjee (5.1 DUPR) and S Dipti to claim third place in the PRO Open women’s doubles.