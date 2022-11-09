PKL 9: Dabang Delhi end six-game losing streak; UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriors engage in 41-all draw

Dabang Delhi broke their six-match losing run after defeating Telugu Titans 40-33 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday. Ashu Malik's 12-point raiding effort and Vishal's brilliant defending (5 points) got them a much-needed win and lifted them off a slump. For the Titans, the losing run now stretches to nine.

The first half was played out to a baffling pace where Delhi seemingly dominant lost out in the crunch moments time and time again. Despite having the Titans team down to three for a significant part of the half, Delhi could not inflict an all out on their opponents.

Huge credit for this was to Vishal whose two consecutive SUPER TACKLES on Naveen helped the Titans stay within touching distance of their opponents. All in all, the Titans got five SUPER TACKLES in the first half and the last, by Mohsen Maghsoudlou on Naveen got them a massive lead despite being fewer on the mat. The teams went into the break with the Titans leading 17-12.

While Delhi had consistently failed to inflict an all out in the first half, their constant pressure meant the Titans were never fully safe. Early in the second half, the pressure finally told, as they inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game to reduce the gap at 18-19.

With Delhi in ascendancy, and another all out looming it fell to yet another SUPER TACKLE by Vishal to prevent a total collapse. This time though Delhi did not let their heads drop and not too long after, inflicted a second ALL OUT to take the lead.

The game stayed close and right till the end as the Titans looked like salvaging a result from the game. However, a SUPER RAID by Ashu Malik on Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T and Abhishek Singh sealed the deal for Delhi as they eventually triumphed 40-33.

UP Yoddhas tie 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

The UP Yoddhas raced away with the lead and sat comfortably at 25-15 at the end of the first half, but the Warriors put up a spirited fight in the second half and took the lead in the last five minutes of the match. Bengal Captain Maninder Singh was in a position to hand his team a victory when he went in for a Do or Die raid in the dying seconds of the match, but the Yoddhas tackled him and tied the game at 41-41 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday.

