PKL 9: Guman Singh, Ashish shine as U Mumba record massive victory against Tamil Thalaivas

Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:44 PM IST

Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan were the wreaker in chief as they together amassed 30 points in U Mumba's impressive show.

ByHT Sports Desk

After beating UP Yoddha at the start of this week, U Mumba recorded their second consecutive win in the ongoing ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan were the wreaker in chief as they together amassed 30 points in U Mumba's impressive show.

Tamil Thalaivas had taken an early 6-4 lead in the match after Narender had chipped in with a few raids. The Thalaivas maintained their lead against U Mumba despite the efforts from Guman to level the score through some fantastic raids. The Tamil Nadu then showed incredible defense to widen the lead to 10-7 in the 13th minute before Narender's another brilliant raid left U Mumba with just three players on the mat.

However, The Mumbai side bounced back on the back of an impressive multi-point raid from Jai Bhagwan as they levelled the score at 12-all, but it was the Thalaivas whi had their noses in front at the end of the first half with the score reading 16-15.

The second half was completely dominated by the Mumbai side. They nullified Thalaivas lead and established their own for the first time in the match after Guman pulled off a multi-point lead at the start of the second half before U Mumba inflicted an ALL OUT to take the lead at 20-17. Bhagwan then pulled off two raid points in the 27th minute as the Thalaivas were reduced to three players on the mat. Moments later, Ashish's efforts helped U Mumba secure another ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 31-22. Raiders Ashish, Guman and Bhagwan kept picking up points and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for U Mumba.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

pro kabaddi pro kabaddi league u mumba tamil thalaivas
pro kabaddi pro kabaddi league u mumba tamil thalaivas + 1 more

