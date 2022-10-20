PKL 9: Haryana Steelers aim to bounce back to winning ways against U Mumba

Haryana Steelers will look to get back to winning ways in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 when they face U Mumba at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Friday. The Steelers gave a tough fight against defending champions Dabang Delhi, but lost the contest by a narrow margin of two points.

Mumba, like the Steelers, have also won two out of their four games so far and Joginder Narwal, who was one of the key players for Steelers against Delhi, said his team has worked on their shortcomings and are ready for the encounter.

"We came really close to beating Dabang Delhi and that has given us a lot of confidence. In the past few days at the camp, we have discussed the areas where we can improve upon and we have planned our strategies for the upcoming game," Joginder was quoted as saying in an official release by the Steelers.

Sharing his thoughts on the consistent performances from Manjeet Dahiya and Nitin Rawal, Joginder said the duo have been working hard in training and are always eager to step up for the team. "Both Manjeet and Nitin are highly motivated and eager to perform. They have been training hard, giving their everything, like each and every player in the squad. We are quite delighted to see them win points for us and I am confident they will continue to do so throughout the season," said the Steelers skipper.

Joginder added that the morale in the camp has not been affected with the results of the past two games, and stressed that there’s plenty of action still to come in the tournament.

"It is a very long season and there are times when one team may lose a few games. But it does not determine the final outcome of the season as in such a long tournament, every team is capable of making a comeback. Everyone is still high on morale at the camp and we are all motivated to return to winning ways," Joginder signed off.

