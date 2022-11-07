PKL: Arjun Deshwal shines as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba

Raider Arjun Deshwal's fine display helped Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-39 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune on Monday. Deshwal's 15 raid points and Ankush's five tackle points helped the Jaipur side register a hard-fought victory.

The first half kicked off with a flurry of points with both the teams exchanging them constantly. Deshwal's SUPER RAID on Surinder Singh, Rinku and Jai Bhagwan in the opening minutes put U Mumba under pressure. Soon enough the Pink Panthers had inflicted the first ALL OUT to take a 9-1 lead.

But U Mumba fought their way back into the game as a SUPER RAID by Heidarali Ekrami on Ankush, Rahul Chaudhari and Sahul Kumar drew them closer and then a few minutes from half time, they got their first ALL OUT to draw level at 17-17.

A frenzied last minute saw the teams trade points as the Pink Panthers went into the break leading 20-19.

In the second half, U Mumba's defenders upped the game and slowly rushed into a massive lead. With another all out looming, the Pink Panthers defenders Ankush and Lucky Sharma thought they had got themselves a super tackle, only for Ashish to slip out and inflict another ALL OUT as U Mumba took a 27-22 lead.

The game, though, was far from over. Jaipur inflicted another ALL OUT to retake the lead 34-33 and with five minutes remaining, the game had everyone on the edge.

In the end, despite U Mumba's late surge the Pink Panthers kept moving ahead and eventually walked off the mat as winners.