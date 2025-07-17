PKL: Aslam hopes for triumphant return after knee surgery

New Delhi: Aslam Inamdar is no stranger to knee troubles. So frequent are the injuries on his right knee that he has learnt to wryly joke about them. “I ran out of luck on the sixth instance,” he said, referring to his most recent mishap. Aslam Inamdar’s 2024 season was cut off by a knee injury. (PKL)

The 25-year-old, who plays for Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), tore his meniscus last November while attempting a raid against Telugu Titans and was instantly ruled out of the season.

Aslam’s absence well and truly hamstrung Paltan who slipped from their pole position to finish eighth, winning only nine of their 22 matches. For Aslam, who had captained Paltan to the title in the previous year (2023) and was also named the edition’s MVP, it was a double blow.

“Being injured was bad enough but to watch the team’s slide and not being able to help them on the mat really hurt,” he said.

“I followed our matches on TV while recuperating and even spoke to some players, but there’s only so much you can do from the sidelines. I could feel the team’s morale go down after each reversal.”

After being operated on by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai, Aslam went through an extended rehabilitation programme and is now primed for a comeback when the 12th edition of the league rolls out on August 29.

“The tear was so bad that I needed about 40 stitches on my knee. But all that is behind me now. I am feeling strong and agile,” he said from Thane where Paltan are currently having a month-long preparatory camp that will end on July 20. The squad will assemble again on August 3 for another camp.

“The biggest challenge was to stay mentally strong; you do not have a choice,” he added.

It is natural for athletes to develop a mental block after surgery. Many also struggle to maintain their weight, making comeback trickier. None of those issues exist for Aslam, or so he claims.

“I feel no fear, no pain. There are no mental barriers. My weight is around 74 kgs which is what it used to be during PKL. I have put on some muscle as well. In fact, my coach and physio have to literally push me out of the mat,” he added.

While Dr Pardiwala recommended a three-month rehab, Aslam extended it by a couple of more months to gradually build his strength and endurance.

“I wanted to give my mind and body enough time. Perhaps that’s why I don’t feel that mental block. I skipped the National Games and just worked hard in the gym,” Aslam, who scoured Patrick Mouratoglou’s Champion Mindset and rewatched Bollywood hit Dangal for motivation during his time away from sport, added.