Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / PKL: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers 45-26
others

PKL: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers 45-26

Tamil's Sagar got his High 5 before the teams switched sides with the scores at 24-18.
Tamil Thalaivas thrash Haryana Steelers(Twitter/tamilthalaivas)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:45 PM IST
PTI | , Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas produced an all-round performance to beat Haryana Steelers 45-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

The first half was a high-scoring affair with Tamil Thalaivas dominating the early minutes.

Captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar were in no mood to let the Haryana raiders settle as they dished out tackle after tackle to get their team an all out in the fifth minute.

The defence set the tempo for the Thalaivas while Manjeet, back again in the line-up after missing Thalaivas' previous encounter, and K Prapanjan picked up the raid points.

The team from Chennai got their second all out with eight minutes left for the interval and opened a 14-point lead. But kabaddi is a game of momentum and Vikash Kandola quickly turned it around for the Steelers.

He found errors in an over-enthusiastic Tamil defence and helped Haryana claw their way back into the contest. They got their first all out with two minutes remaining for half-time to reduce Thalaivas' lead to five points.

RELATED STORIES

Tamil's Sagar got his High 5 before the teams switched sides with the scores at 24-18.

The second half was a repeat of the first with Thalaivas continuing their good form.

In the second match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers outclassed Dabang Delhi K.C. 30-28 in a close contest. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil thalaivas pro kabaddi league
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP