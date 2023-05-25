PM Modi declares open KIUG with grand opening ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually declared open the third edition of the 10-day Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at the BBD University Cricket Ground here with a grand opening ceremony organised to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 3rd edition of Khelo India University Games 2023 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Over 4,000 athletes from across the country arrived to take part in the tournament with the mantra of ‘kaushal, niti and dhairya’ (skills, strategy and patience) and ‘Garv se Gaurav’ as the guiding force of the event that will conclude on June 3 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. Four cities across Uttar Pradesh — Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida and Gorakhpur — will host most events. Only shooting will be held in New Delhi.

“The (2010) Commonwealth Games scam showed the attitude of the previous government towards sports. Games, which would have enhanced India’s image, were made scam-ridden,” PM Modi said while addressing the athletes.

Among those present at the ceremony were UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for sports Nisith Pramanik, UP deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak and Minister of State (independent charge), sports and youth welfare, UP, Girish Chandra Yadav.

The ceremony started with the symbolic portrayal of ‘Ramayan’, showcasing the rich Indian culture and tradition via projection mapping on the octagon-shaped suspended giant screens at the venue. Special focus was given on the ‘guru-shishya’ parampara, which was weaved in through the legendary story of ‘Dronacharya and Arjun’.

During an eye-catching performance, artistes presented a narrative of the state’s transformation story – from the rich culture and heritage to the modern growth of Uttar Pradesh of the new India.

Olympian Sudha Singh took the athlete’s oath alongside former hockey player Danish Mujtaba.

The official anthem of KIUG – ‘Khelo India – Har Dil Mein Desh’, composed and originally sung by renowned musician Palash Sen, was performed live by Kailash Kher, setting the tone for the sporting extravaganza.

Students of BBD University, alongside NCC cadets, welcomed Shakti — the official torch of KIUG — that went around the entire state in the past 20 days and involved more than five lakh people on its way, creating the buzz around the Games.

River Ganga is etched on ‘Shakti’ to inspire every athlete to keep moving forward towards their ultimate goal, and the upward-pointing, future-facing arrow celebrates the glorious past and the future of Uttar Pradesh.

“The wait is finally over, and there is great excitement as UP gives a warm welcome to athletes as it stages a landmark edition of the Khelo India University Games,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, department of sports and youth welfare, UP.

“We have ensured smooth arrangements for everyone, and hope that athletes will go back as ambassadors of the state. We are anticipating an exceptionally high standard of competition, and this is also an outstanding opportunity for all the athletes across the state to cement their universities’ reputation as the powerhouse of sports.”

