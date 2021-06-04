PM Modi enquires about Milkha Singh's health, wishes for his speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh and has wished for the former sprinter's speedy recovery, news agency ANI reported.

Four days after being discharged from a hospital in Mohali, Singh, 91, was hospitalised in Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday due to 'dipping levels of oxygen'.

"Prime Minister #NarendraModi spoke to former Indian sprinter #MilkhaSingh & enquired about his health. PM wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics," the news agency tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh & inquired about his health. PM wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2976HLvh5X — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

His son, Jeev Milkha Singh, confirmed that the nonagenarian was admitted to PGIMER after his health deteriorated at home. PGIMER in its statement on Thursday said he has been kept under observation and is stable now.

Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19 last month after which he was admitted in a Mohali hospital on May 24. Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, who had also contracted the infection last month, is still receiving treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The hospital in a statement on Thursday said that Nirmal continues to be in the ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirements.

