PM Modi meets R Praggnanandhaa after India chess star's remarkable run in FIDE World Cup 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup. PM Modi took to his official X account to update on his meeting with the Indian Grandmaster. "Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you," PM Modi wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa in New Delhi(PTI)

Praggnanandhaa earlier wrote, “It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents.”

In a thrilling showdown against Praggnanandhaa on August 24, Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World No. 1, secured a win at the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Norwegian grandmaster's finesse came to the forefront as he secured the title by claiming the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with the black pieces. In a gripping second game, he held his ground for a draw with the white pieces, showcasing his mastery in the quicker-time control format.

Praggnanandhaa, regardless, exhibited commendable determination throughout the contest, but ultimately fell short in the face of Carlsen's extensive experience in high-stakes matches. The two had earlier engaged in a series of draws in their Classical Chess games, adding to the intensity of their final battle. Despite finishing as the runner-up in the 2023 FIDE World Cup, Praggnanandhaa can take solace in his qualification for the upcoming FIDE Candidates tournament.

Looking forward, the anticipation shifts to the Candidates, a premier eight-player chess event slated to take place from April 2 to April 25, 2024, in the picturesque city of Toronto, Canada. The victorious contender emerging from this tournament will earn the prestigious opportunity to challenge for the coveted title in the 2024 World Chess Championship match.

Praggnanandhaa's outstanding performance in the World Cup, including a notable victory over World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and a successful journey to the finals by defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana, underscores his promising potential.

