PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu applaud Sharmila Dhankar after India's first CWG para-athletics gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sharmila Dhankar after the Indian para athlete created history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the country's first-ever gold medallist in para-athletics. Sharmila claimed the women's F57 shot put title with a season-best throw of 9.81m on Monday night, producing a landmark performance. Her victory also ended India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sharmila Dhankar clinched gold for India at CWG 2026. (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

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The nation's previous medal in the discipline came at the 2006 edition, when Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan won silver in the men's seated discus throw. Sharmila's historic triumph marked a major milestone for Indian para-athletics on the Commonwealth Games stage.

Prime Modi hailed Dhankar's historic Commonwealth Games triumph, applauding the para shot putter for delivering a season-best throw and ending India's 20-year wait for a para-athletics gold at the event. The Prime Minister shared a congratulatory message on X, describing the achievement as a historic moment for Indian sport and wishing her success in the future.

"History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two decade long wait for a Para Athletics Gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026," PM Modi wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} President Droupadi Murmu also posted a note lauding Dhankar for his extraordinary achievement at CWG 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Droupadi Murmu also posted a note lauding Dhankar for his extraordinary achievement at CWG 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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"Heartiest congratulations to Sharmila Dhankar on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. By becoming India's first-ever Commonwealth Games Gold medallist in Para Athletics, you have achieved a landmark feat. Your achievement will inspire young athletes to excel in their chosen fields. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come," the post read.

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Meanwhile, India added another medal in athletics as national record holder Sarvesh Kushare created history by becoming the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the men's high jump. Kushare cleared 2.25m but narrowly missed out on gold on countback to Jamaica's Romaine Beckford, who registered the same height with a cleaner series.

India's medals after Day 5

At the end of Day 5, India had climbed to a tally of 10 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, comprising two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. The country's gold medallists were Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57). The silver medals came through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Valluri Ajaya Babu (all weightlifting), along with Sarvesh Kushare in the men's high jump. India's bronze medallists so far were Bindyarani Devi (weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (para powerlifting).