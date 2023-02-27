Portland Trail Blazers acknowledge Damian Lillard's record-breaking feat vs Houston Rockets, with epic one-word tweet

Damian Lillard emerged as the hero as Portland Trail Blazers overpowered Houston Rockets by 131-114 in the NBA game on Sunday night. In a record-shattering performance, Lillard scored a career-best 71 points in the match which included 13 3-pointers. 41 of those points including eight 3-pointers were scored by the 32-year-old in the first half.

With 71 points in the game, Lillard achieved the joint best performance in the season by any player. He is now tied with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season. Mitchell had also scored 71 points in a win over Chicago in January, this year.

Trail Blazers acknowledged Lillard's superb performance in a tweet posted by their official account. The one-word tweet read "LEGENDARY" alongwith Lillard's photograph holding a placard with 71 written on it.

Meanwhile, With his amazing performance, the 32-year-old became only the eighth player to score at least 70 points in NBA history. He joined the elite club which only includes Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker.

With his 71-point performance in the match, Lillard has scored 60+points in a NBA game five times now which puts him in the third position alongside legends like Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant.

1. Wilt Chamberlain (32 times)

2. Kobe Bryant (6 times)

3. Damian Lillard (5 times)

In the match, Trail Blazers outplayed their opponents in three quarters out of four to win the match. Rockets performed better only in the third quarter as they scored 30 points as compared to 29 points by the Trail Blazers.

