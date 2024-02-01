 Pro Kabaddi League season 10 records 226 million viewers in first 90 matches - Hindustan Times
Pro Kabaddi League season 10 records 226 million viewers in first 90 matches

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2024 10:31 PM IST

PKL Season 10 has already surpassed last year's viewership figures, with the playoffs and finals yet to be played.

Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), continues to offset new benchmarks for Kabaddi viewership in the country. The league’s milestone Season 10 has captivated an astounding 226 million* viewers during the initial 90 matches, showcasing a remarkable 17 percent increase in reach compared to Season 9 and making it the only sport outside cricket to cross the 200-million mark multiple times. Furthermore, the broadcaster has recorded 38 billion minutes* of watch time, 15 percent higher than Season 9 during the same period. Additionally, there has been a 22 percent rise in TVR**, highlighting the growing popularity of Kabaddi among Indian sports enthusiasts.

Players of Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas in action(Pappi Sharma)
Players of Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas in action(Pappi Sharma)

The PKL Season 10 has already surpassed last year’s viewership figures, with the playoffs and finals yet to be played. The playoffs will begin from 26th February 2024 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad with Finals to played on 1st March 2024.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

"Pro Kabaddi League embodies the principles of intense competition, and a strong commitment to fan engagement. Our focus on showcasing India's emerging Kabaddi talent has been pivotal in elevating the league's stature. Season 10 reflects the league's continuous expansion and development as we continue to break records. The past decade has been marked by growth, and a steadfast commitment to delivering a top-notch viewing experience. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to fans for their passionate support, and as we approach the milestone season's conclusion, we are dedicated to delivering a grand finale," said, a Star Sports Spokesperson.

PKL Season 10 marks a significant milestone, solidifying its position as the second biggest sporting property in India. The league provides a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills alongside global icons on a grand stage. Players such as Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui, and Ashu Malik have captivated audiences with their exceptional performances, making every match a thrilling spectacle.

As the league unfolds, the competition intensifies with nine teams still in contention for the 5 open spots for the playoffs. With the business end of the season approaching, fans can expect an exhilarating conclusion to the league stages, filled with action-packed matches and nail-biting moments.

Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with India vs Australia Live Score and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
