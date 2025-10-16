Pro Kabaddi League will 'always be special', feels great to wear UP Yoddha colours: Shivam Chaudhary

The 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is reaching its business end, and UP Yoddhas have everything to play for as the side currently sits in the eighth position in the points table with 12 points from 15 matches. If the team is to change its fortunes around, then raider Shivam Chaudhary holds the key, as he is definitely one of the standout players for the team. The star from Uttar Pradesh, who joined the franchise last year, has earned 31 points in the ongoing edition of the tournament. He roughly has 2.38 raid points per match; hence, it is no surprise that he holds the key for the side going into the final phase of the kabaddi league. Shivam Chaudhary speaks about the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

His primary responsibility is offence as he goes about making raids, scoring raid points, and contributing through bonuses. Over the last two seasons, he has made a habit of walking away with high not-out percentages, which suggests he often survives till the end of the raid without being tackled.

On the sidelines of the premier kabaddi tournament in the world, Shivam spoke to Hindustan Times on variety of topics and how he sees the competition faring for his team.

Excerpts:

How do you see the season so far? It has been a mixed bag from the outside.

From my perspective, it has been more of a journey of learning and growth. Yes, our start was uneven, but the last two wins have really lifted the team's mood and belief. Our coaches frequently discuss the Yoddha mindset, which is built on resilience and fearlessness, reflecting the warrior spirit of Uttar Pradesh. What people see on the mat is just one part; there’s a lot of hard work happening behind the scenes. Kabaddi is such a close game. We’ve been in several tight matches, and now we’re starting to close them out. That’s a big boost to our confidence as a group.

How do you assess your own performance so far?

Coming through the UP Yoddhas academy, my aim has always been to contribute and grow with the team. I feel that I have moved from just learning to really stepping up when the team needs me. There have been good moments and some I want to improve, but overall, I feel more settled and confident. The UP Yoddhas academy taught me the basics, and being part of the senior setup is helping me fine-tune my game. Jasveer sir, Upendra sir, and the seniors have backed me a lot, giving me the freedom to play my natural game. I am truly grateful to GMR Sports because the structure they have built, from the academy to Yuva Yoddhas and then the senior team, has provided players like me with a genuine platform to dream big and achieve their goals.

How do you see the road ahead to change the fortunes around?

The focus is simple: keep the momentum going. We have improved in planning raids, communicating on the mat, and finishing games better. If we continue to trust the process and play as a unit, the results will follow. Everyone in the team is determined, and that is what will help us make a strong push for the playoffs. We just want to keep that winning habit going.

How do you see PKL as a whole and its growth over the years?

For me, PKL will always be special because it gave me the chance to wear the UP Yoddhas jersey, the team I grew up watching on TV. As a kid from Bijnor, I used to cheer for UP Yoddhas with my friends, and now to actually play for them feels unreal. GMR Sports has given me the path to live my dream. They have not just built a franchise but created an entire ecosystem that supports young players like me. Every time I step on the mat, it feels special to wear these colours and represent my home.

How would you rate kabaddi as a sport in India now? How has PKL helped in increasing its popularity?

In Uttar Pradesh, kabaddi has a special energy, and UP Yoddhas have taken that to another level. Wherever we go, we feel the love from fans. When I visit my hometown in Bijnor, people talk about our matches, about the team, and even the academy kids say they want to become a Yoddha someday. That is what makes it emotional for me to be part of something that started as a dream and now inspires so many across the state. The support and structure provided by GMR Sports and the Yoddhas family have made this possible.