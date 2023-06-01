Punjabi University, MDU Rohtak win hockey golds

Punjabi University and Maharshi Dayanand University (Rohtak) lifted the men’s and women’s hockey titles at the 3rd Khelo India University Games here on Thursday.

Punjabi University defeated GNDU, Amritsar in a thriller on penalties (3-2) after being locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Punjabi University defeated GNDU, Amritsar in a thriller on penalties (3-2) after being locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time. In the women's final, MDU, Rohtak denied ITM University, Gwalior their third consecutive gold medal by beating them 2-0 in the summit clash, at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College.

Sambalpur University bagged the bronze medal in the men’s category, beating VBS Purvanchal University, whereas Punjabi University beat University of Mysore to secure the bronze in the women’s category. Akansha (49') and Yashika (57’) scored for the MDU, Rohtak in the final.

At the BBD University Cricket Ground, Pragati of Guru Kashi University hogged the limelight, bagging a golden double in archery. First, she secured the individual gold in compound archery and later joined hands with Simranjot Singh to win the gold in the mixed team category. Rishabh Yadav won the honours in the men’s individual category, while Punjabi University secured both the gold medals in the team categories.

The fencing team finals will take place on Friday at the Ekana Sportz City Indoor Stadium. Lokesh Vemani (Osmania University, men epee), Bebit Bright Hentry (GNDU, men sabre) and Maria Akshita (Jain University, women foil) won the gold medals on Thursday.

In the badminton finals also on Friday, Jain University will face off against University of Delhi in the women’s category, while Savitribai Phule Pune University take on MDU, Rohtak in the men’s section, at the BBD Badminton Academy.

At the SAC Indoor Hall in IIT BHU in Varanasi, yogasana got underway with the first medals of the discipline awarded. RTM Nagpur University won the gold medal in the traditional yogasana team event with a total of 407 points. Kurukshetra University followed with 398.42 points and Ranchi University secured the bronze with 393.1 points.

