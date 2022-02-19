PVL: Our mentality of approaching the game has changed under Wolochin, says Indian youngster Guru Prasanth

Hyderabad Black Hawks’ Guru Prasanth has enjoyed some stellar outings for the side in the Prime Volleyball League so far. The Black Hawks sit at the top of the table and have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guru, who was the player of the match in the side’s thumping victory over Chennai Blitz, has enjoyed a productive season with Black Hawks – appearing in all of the side’s games so far. The 21-year-old youngster credits this to the arrival of foreign coach Ruben Wolochin. Ahead of the start of the season, Black Hawks’ captain Vipul Kumar noted that there has been significant improvement in the quality of training under Wolochin and Guru believes that the “mentality of approaching the game” has notched up under the Argentinian.

“The mentality of approaching the game (was one of the biggest changes under Wolochin). For example, when we used to do the service before, many of us tried to just be on the safer side, trying to put the service in. Now, the team is trying to score the points with the serve,” Guru replied to a query from Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The quality of attacks have improved. If the ball is not in the system, we are just clearing it out and aim for points in the next play. If it is, we want to use it effectively. I think it’s reflecting in our team’s performance so far.”

Guru also noted that the team is approaching the game “statistically,” which adds to their advantage.

“We have video analysis, we are approaching the game more statistically. We have video sessions every day so we can rectify our mistakes, as well as analyse opponents and plan accordingly. India needs a video analytical system and this is where we are lacking in India. We need an infrastructure to make this more common. Indian coaches need an opportunity to get those things,” said the youngster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No conversation on potential opportunities in Europe

Ahead of the season opener, Wolochin, who comes with a coaching experience of over 40 years in South America and Europe, had said that he takes a deep interest in Asian volleyball in a bid to pick potential players for his European coaching endeavours. When asked if he had any conversation with Wolochin regarding this, Guru replied in the negative.

“We are totally into this league at the moment,” said Guru.

“We are concentrating on how to win matches right now. For now, we haven’t spoken anything regarding this.”

The youngster also said that rubbing shoulders with the likes of Henry Bell and Luis Arias has been a “learning” experience for him.

“I’m grateful that a foreign player is in my position. Luis is my opposite. It helps me a lot. I can get tactical information from him. He is guiding me as a senior and he’s of course played for Venezuela in the Tokyo Olympics, so he has so much exposure about the game. He’s supporting us and I’m learning from him. Henry Bell got injured before the start when we started training, but he was mentoring us and motivating us a lot. He’s been guiding us and all the players have grown up seeing him playing,” said the Indian player.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch Calicut Heroes vs Black Hawks Hyderabad – Live on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam) channels at 6:30 pm IST on 21st February 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON