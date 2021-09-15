Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PVL set to take Indian volleyball to next level

The Prime Volleyball League heralds a dramatic shift from the traditional model of franchise-based sports leagues in the country.
ANI | , Hyderabad [telangana]
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:08 PM IST
PVL set to take Indian volleyball to next level(PVL)

After a two-year hiatus, top-level volleyball action will return to Indian screens with the launch of the Prime Volleyball League.

The Prime Volleyball League heralds a dramatic shift from the traditional model of franchise-based sports leagues in the country. In line with top international leagues like the NBA, the league will operate with a model in which franchise owners are also stakeholders in the holding organisation of the league. This comes as a welcome step for the franchises, as it offers more value to team owners and investors, and fosters long term associations and a stable financial structure.

The first edition of the Prime Volleyball League will feature six teams, Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, all franchises previously associated with the volleyball league and a new entrant, the Bengaluru Torpedoes, whose lead owner is Ankit Nagori, founder of EatFit.

The league will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network and will be exclusively marketed by Baseline Ventures. Fantasy games leaders A23 have signed on as "Powered By" sponsors in a multi-year deal.

Speaking about the development, Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, "We have already seen the quality of talent in the country; our endeavour is to provide this talent with the right kind of platform to grow. This kind of structure, where franchises are committed for the long term gives the game an opportunity to grow in a sustained manner, and that is the best thing possible for Indian volleyball.

The league will shortly be announcing the dates for the auction and the schedule for the coming season of action. In its continuing quest to provide opportunities for both upcoming players and coaching staff, the Prime Volleyball League has also tied up with Piston Des Sports to create a portal for potential players and coaching staff to register and get an opportunity to be a part of the action.

volleyball
