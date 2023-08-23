R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live: India's teen star looks to overcome World No.1

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live Updates: R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in Game 1 of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan which makes the second game on Wednesday a potential decider. Game 1 lasted 35 moves before the two players shook hands. Carlsen, the five-time world champion and top-ranked player in the world, revealed that he had been playing with a stomach bug and had trouble eating before Game 1. It means that Praggnanandha could be in for an even more difficult challenge on Thursday if Carlsen is feeling better. The 18-year-old has been enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, having already defeated world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to setup a final date against the Norweigan Grandmaster and chess legend. The results at the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Game 2 Live Updates: The first game ended in a draw (PhotoChess)