Raiders star Chandler Jones alleges he was ‘injected’ with unknown substance by LVFD and ‘tortured’ in mental hospital

Chandler Jones, the acclaimed pass rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders, claims he was involuntarily transported to a mental health facility by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week and administered an undisclosed substance via injection.

“Whoever put me here had bad intentions”(AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jones, who has not played in a game this season, shared his ordeal in three handwritten notes posted on X with the caption, “First day out but I’m still aligned.”

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will,” Jones wrote in one of the notes.

“I was injected with I don’t know what,” the four-time pro-bowler claimed.

Jones said he was taken from his home by “a group of 5 to 7” people with an ambulance and injected with a mystery shot. He was then taken to Southern Hills hospital with “no cell phone or no communication.”

He said he was later transferred to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital where staff allegedly “tried to force” him to take more “meds and injections.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former New England Patriot alleged that the Las Vegas Police Department told fire officials to detain him after they put a “court hold” on the Super Bowl-winning defensive end over a “concerning” post he had made online.

“I hadn’t done anything wrong,” Jones wrote.

Jones claimed he had to sleep on the floor at one of the facilities on his first night and “was not offered a bed.” “This place is NOT a place for high-profile athletes,” he wrote about the hospital.

ALSO READ| President Joe Biden to join UAW picket line in Michigan, slams Donald Trump’s anti-union stance

Jones said his brothers one of whom is two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones brought him “decent meals to eat and clothes” and that his father came to read him “bible verses.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” Jones said, adding that he was “very sane.”

Despite his alleged experience, Jones revealed he did not stop working out to stay in shape.

The NFL star said he was exercising in his room “every day” and “even down the hallway at 3 a.m.,” citing the hospital staff for his proof.

“All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m to (sic) strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!”

Jone also shared an alleged “patient rights” document from Seven Hills and highlighted sections he believed were violated or against facility rules.

Three notable sections from the alleged hospital document read, “You have the right to refuse treatment and medication,” “You have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment,” and “You have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment.” Monday was reportedly the player’s first day out of the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his emotional outburst about being involuntarily committed, Jones also leveled grave accusations against the Las Vegas Raiders' General Manager, Dave Ziegler.

“I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails,” the All-Pro defense end wrote.

Jones was placed on the non-football illness list last week, ruling him out of playing indefinitely. “I was just trying to figure out why I’m not allowed in the building still and why do I have to continue to watch my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer,” Jones wrote in his handwritten allegations.

ALSO READ| Renowned wildlife expert and BBC collaborator admits to raping, torturing and murdering dozens of dogs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels said Jones’ situation was “a personal situation and a private matter” when he was ruled out.

The Raiders' defensive end has remained inactive during the initial two weeks of the season and has been absent from the Raiders' activities since their last training camp session on August 31st. Prior to his alleged involuntary admission to a mental hospital, Jones posted an unusual message about Raiders' owner Mark Davis on social media last week, as reported by Bleacher Report.

“I wish Mark Davis told the ppl why I really can’t play,” Jones allegedly wrote in the now-deleted post.